DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Members of the Board of Directors collectively offer resignation after the issue of a disclaimer opinion

2022. április 30., szombat, 20:32





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel


Adler Group S.A.: Members of the Board of Directors collectively offer resignation after the issue of a disclaimer opinion


30-Apr-2022 / 20:32 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



 



Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)



-----



Members of the Board of Directors collectively offer resignation after the issue of a disclaimer opinion



Due to the disclaimer of opinion by the auditor on the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts of Adler Group S.A., all members of the Board of Directors who held a mandate in 2021 offered their resignation with immediate effect.



For the continuity of the company the resignations of Thilo Schmid, Thomas Zinnöcker as well as of Co-CEO Thierry Beaudemoulin were only accepted with effect as of the date of the general meeting of the company on 29 June 2022.



The Board of Directors now consists of the chairman of the Board of Directors Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten, the CEO and Daily manager Thierry Beaudemoulin, Thilo Schmid and Thomas Zinnöcker. At the general meeting the board will then stand for re-election.



 



Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 30 April 2022



Adler Group S.A.



Board of Directors



 










30-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1340433





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1340433  30-Apr-2022 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340433&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum