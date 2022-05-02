



DGAP-News: Gigaset AG





/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous













Gigaset wins iF Design Award Quadruple: Four awards for handsets, desk phone and operating system

















02.05.2022 / 16:15









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release



Munich, Mai 2nd, 2022



Gigaset wins iF Design Award Quadruple

Four awards for handsets, desk phone and operating system





Gigaset stands for quality, functionality, durability and design. The four most recent iF Design Awards prove that the long-established company from Bocholt will continue to master design in 2022 and continue to set new impulses in both products and software. The awards go to the new Comfort 500 series, the UC handset ION, an innovative multifunctional desk phone that will be launched at the end of the year, and the user interface Gigaset OS.

The iF Design Award is one of the most prestigious design awards worldwide. It is awarded by the International Forum Design in Germany, which has been judging the world"s most innovative products since 1953. The focus is on the combination of aesthetics and functionality. The jury of this year"s iF Design Awards is composed accordingly. 132 renowned design experts from over 20 countries were appointed to evaluate each individual entry in terms of idea, form, function, differentiation and impact.

"We are more than proud and very honoured that the experts of the iF Design Awards jury have given us four awards at once," said Armin Kanani, Head of Design at Gigaset. "We have greatly changed and modernised the design language in our new products. The awards therefore have a special significance for us - they prove that we have captured the spirit of the times. At the same time, we have received an award for software for the first time: Our Gigaset OS operating system will be used in most of our products in future - from the DECT handsets to the smartphone apps. But we also use it for digital services that can be accessed from other end devices."

iF Design Award for the Comfort 500 DECT cordless phone family



As the market leader in cordless landline telephony, Gigaset strives to continually develop new products that are tailored to the specific needs of its customers. While the use and penetration of fixed line phones is steadily decreasing, the new Comfort series was developed with the aim of creating a DECT product family in the mid-price segment that covers the widest possible range of needs and markets. The timeless look follows Gigaset"s new design philosophy with straight lines, clear surfaces and high ergonomics. The modular system includes several components that can be combined to serve different variants and price points.

iF Design Award for the innovative UC handset ION



Communication in the work environment has changed dramatically during the Corona pandemic. The implementation of cloud phone systems and Unified Communication (UC) solutions in companies has continued to accelerate. Gigaset supports users of these solutions with its innovative USB DECT handset ION. It combines the advantages of DECT technology with the possibilities of modern UC clients. With its high-quality speakers, noise-cancelling microphones and long cordless range, it is the perfect alternative for people who prefer a handset to a headset. The ION functions either like a cordless phone or a hands-free solution, even for small conferences, and can be used flexibly in the office, home office or on the move.

iF Design Award for the multifunctional desk phone of the future



The award-winning new product, which is expected to be launched at the end of the year, is a completely new interpretation of a corded desk phone for professional use in small businesses. For the innovative hybrid operation with touchscreen and keypad, the Gigaset OS, which also won an iF Design Award, was developed from scratch. The elegant device is made of high-quality materials such as polished metal applications, glass surfaces and a disinfectant-resistant coating and was designed primarily for use in SOHO and medium-sized business environments.

iF Design Award for the Gigaset OS operating system



The Gigaset OS is a milestone for user interface products and services from Gigaset. The completely redesigned structure of the phone and web UI allows users to flexibly customise on-screen content while ensuring a consistent, visual brand experience across all digital products. More intuitive, fresh and user-centric features make it easier to interact with contacts, calls and third-party apps. The overarching design language that runs through all Gigaset OS products strengthens the emotional connection between brand and user and addresses personal and professional needs - from home to office and beyond.

"Winning four iF Design Awards at once is a great achievement for Gigaset," says Kai Froese, SVP Strategy, Innovation & Design at Gigaset AG. "After we not only completely revised our design language in the form of a large-scale project, but also created a consistent user interface and software level across all user interfaces at the same time - also in the course of the growing digitalisation of our products - I see the awards as strong evidence that we have succeeded in this. We want to create high-quality products and solutions and put the customer at the centre, so the close combination of haptic and UI-based design was imperative."







Gigaset Communications GmbH is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe"s market leader in DECT telephones and is also a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in 56 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio with its unique selling point of "Made in Germany," cloud-based smart home security, convenience and assistant solutions, and business telephony solutions for small, medium-sized and enterprise customers.

Follow us on: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter | YouTube | Blog | Xing | LinkedIn



Visit our homepage: www.gigaset.com