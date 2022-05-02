





Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018





Henley-on-Thames, 29.4.2022



Overview



O Notification made after deadline



Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)



1. Issuer: Fabasoft AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Invesco Ltd.

City: Hamilton

Country: Bermuda

4. Name of shareholder(s): AIM International Mutual Funds (Invesco International Mutual Funds)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28.4.2022



6. Total positions





% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)

% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)





Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)



Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

5,63 %

0,00 %

5,63 %

11 000 000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4,22 %

0,00 %

4,22 %











Details



7. Notified details of the resulting situation:



A: Voting rights attached to shares





ISIN Code

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct



(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)

Indirect



(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)

Direct



(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)

Indirect



(Sec 133 BörseG



2018)

AT0000785407



619 311



5,63 %

SUBTOTAL A

619 311

5,63 %







B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018





Type of instrument





Expiration Date





Exercise Period

Number of voting



rights that may be



acquired if the



instrument is exercised





% of voting rights















SUBTOTAL B.1











B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period

Physical /



Cash Settlement

Number of



voting rights

% of voting rights



















SUBTOTAL B.2













8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



O Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.



X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



No.

Name

Directly controlled by No.

Shares held directly (%)

Financial/other instruments held directly (%)

Total of both (%)

1

Invesco Ltd.









2

Invesco Holding Company Limited

1







3

Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc.

2







4

Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation

3







5

OppenheimerFunds, Inc.

4







6

Invesco Group Services, Inc.

5







7

Invesco Advisers, Inc.

6

5,63 %



5,63 %



















9. In case of proxy voting



Date of general meeting: -



Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.



10. Sonstige Kommentare:



-



Henley-on-Thames am 29.4.2022





























