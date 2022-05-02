DGAP-PVR: Fabasoft AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Fabasoft AG







Fabasoft AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








02.05.2022 / 18:15



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018


Henley-on-Thames, 29.4.2022



Overview

O Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)



1. Issuer: Fabasoft AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: AIM International Mutual Funds (Invesco International Mutual Funds)
City: Wilmington, Delaware.
Country: United States of America
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28.4.2022

6. Total positions


















  % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 5,60 % 0,00 % 5,60 % 11 000 000
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4,20 % 0,00 % 4,20 %  

 


Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:



















A: Voting rights attached to shares


ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018)
AT0000785407 616 109   5,60 %  
SUBTOTAL A 616 109 5,60 %

 

















B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018


Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period		 Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    

 




















B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement		 Number of

voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    

 


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

O Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.



10. Sonstige Kommentare:

-



Henley-on-Thames am 29.4.2022
















Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG

Honauerstraße 4

4020 Linz

Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com





 
1341403  02.05.2022 



