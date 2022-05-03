





technotrans successfully continues profitable growth path

Group revenue increased by 7.2 % to € 56.7 million in Q1



EBIT grows by 8.4 % to € 3.1 million



EBIT margin rises to 5.5 % (previous year: 5.4 %)



Order backlog reaches new all-time high of € 85 million



Board of Management confirms guidance 2022 and forecast 2025

Sassenberg, May 3, 2022 - The technotrans Group made a positive start to the 2022 financial year despite increased challenges. Group revenue reached € 56.7 million in the first quarter and was 7.2 % above the previous year. EBIT rose by 8.4 % to € 3.1 million with an EBIT margin of 5.5 % (previous year: 5.4 %). At 11.7 %, ROCE was significantly above the previous year"s figure of 9.1 %. Both reporting segments Technology and Services contributed to the positive development. The strategic focus markets Plastics, Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics and Print, as well as the selectively covered high-end laser market, recorded a gratifyingly high level of demand. The order backlog reached a new all-time high of € 85 million on March 31, 2022. The book-to-bill ratio, which rose to 1.3, underlines the growth perspective. Under the given general conditions, the Board of Management is very satisfied with the business development in the first 3 months and confirms the forecast of achieving a consolidated revenue of between € 220 and 230 million with an EBIT margin between 5.0 and 6.0 % for the 2022 financial year. The medium-term forecast for 2025 also remains unchanged.





"The importance of precise and energy-efficient thermal management in industrial processes is continuously increasing. This is reflected in the high demand for our solutions in all relevant markets and the excellent order situation. We are very satisfied with the business performance in the first 3 months of the 2022 financial year," says Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE.



Revenue and profitability increased



The technotrans Group posted consolidated revenue of € 56.7 million in the first quarter of the 2022 financial year, up 7.2 % on the previous year. EBIT improved by 8.4 % to € 3.1 million. EBIT margin rose to 5.5 % (previous year 5.4 %). ROCE soared significantly from 9.1 % to 11.7 %. Net profit for the period of € 2.0 million exceeded the previous year by 6.9 %. Accordingly, earnings per share generated in the first quarter rose to € 0.29 (previous year: € 0.27). The net assets and financial position remain in good order, despite an increase in working capital due to the supply chain situation.





Both reporting segments made a positive contribution to profitable growth in the first quarter. The Technology segment achieved revenue growth of 8.7 % with an increased EBIT margin of 2.3 % (previous year: 2.1 %). The Services segment"s revenue rose by 3.1 % to € 14.3 million, with an almost constant EBIT margin of 14.8 % (previous year:



14.9 %).



Stable demand in all relevant markets



The continuing stable demand for technotrans systems and services extended to all relevant markets. In the first quarter, technotrans succeeded in acquiring no fewer than 2 major flagship projects: In the focus market Plastics, technotrans is designing and manufacturing the temperature control system for the first plastics recycling plant of the Israeli cleantech company UBQ Materials in Europe. Another debut is being accompanied by technotrans in Norway: As the exclusive partner for the market launch in Europe, technotrans is supplying the cooling technology for the first power swap station of the Chinese car manufacturer NIO. Further stations are to follow this year. In the focus market Healthcare & Analytics, technotrans is expanding its solutions expertise and began setting up a cleanroom production facility in Baden-Baden. The clinical tests of the newly developed solutions for cooling the head and body parts are proceeding according to plan. First serial-based revenue is expected towards the end of 2022. A strong increase in revenue was seen in the focus market Print due to the returned willingness to invest. In the selectively considered Laser & Machine Tools market, the strategic focus on selected EUV and high-tech laser applications was also confirmed by the increased revenue.



Strategy Future Ready 2025 is consistently implemented



The Future Ready 2025 strategy was also consistently implemented in the 1st quarter of the 2022 financial year. technotrans reached a significant strategic milestone with the legal completion of the merger of the group companies Reisner and technotrans solutions. As a further building block on the way to a common umbrella brand, the group company termotek was renamed technotrans systems.



Sustainability is being driven forward



technotrans has initiated the group-wide switch to paperless technical documentation. The easybrowse software developed by the Group company gds is used here. At the Sassenberg site alone, this can save up to 1.3 million sheets of paper per year. A photovoltaic system was installed at the Baden-Baden site. This covers about 40 % of the electricity demand and is scheduled to go into operation in the second quarter.



Outlook



Based on the positive performance in the first quarter of 2022 and the strong order backlog, the Board of Management expects the technotrans Group to continue its stable development.



The Board of Management reiterates its expectation of achieving consolidated revenue of between € 220 million and 230 million in the 2022 financial year, with an EBIT margin in a range between 5.0 % and 6.0 % and a ROCE between 12.5 % and 14.0 %. The forecast is subject to the proviso that the current challenges of the economic environment do not worsen. The medium-term forecast for 2025 remains unchanged.



"technotrans has made a strong start to the 2022 financial year despite increased challenges. Based on the very good order situation and the strategically optimised positioning of the Group, we will consistently continue on our profitable growth path," says Michael Finger.



Further information at www.technotrans.com



About technotrans SE:



technotrans SE is a global technology and services Group. Its application-specific thermal management solutions are the core competence of the company. As an integral part of the customer"s systems, these serve to optimise energy and control the temperature balance of demanding technological applications. With 17 locations, the company has a presence in all the major markets worldwide. Based on its Future Ready 2025 strategy, the Group has defined four focus markets: Plastics, Energy Management (including E-Mobility, high-power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. In addition, the technology company develops highly specific cooling and filtration solutions for the Laser & Machine Tools sector. Furthermore, technotrans offers a wide range of services including, for example, construction site installations, maintenance, repairs, 24/7 spare parts supply and technical documentations. The Group has 5 production sites in Germany and one production site each in China and the USA. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs more than 1,400 people worldwide. In the 2021 financial year, the Group generated revenue of € 211.1 million.





Note



This communication contains statements on the future development of the technotrans group. These reflect the present views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on the corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. We point out that the statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could mean that the actual results differ considerably from those expected.



