DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: First quarter with very positive revenues and earnings trajectory
2022. május 03., kedd, 06:58
Berentzen Group publishes Q1-2022 Interim Report
- Consolidated revenues increased by 15% to EUR 36.1 million
- Consolidated EBIT (EUR 1.2 million) and consolidated EBITDA (EUR 3.2 million) clearly up on equivalent quarter of last year
- Forecast for the 2022 financial year confirmed
He continued that the strategically important key topics had contributed in particular to the successful growth. Within the Spirits segment, the two umbrella brands of Berentzen and Puschkin that are material to the liqueur offensive launched last year had seen a considerable rise in revenues of 58.0% and 33.3%, respectively. With regard to branded spirits, the refined product concepts had additionally generated revenue growth of 36.1%. All in all, the Spirits segment had reported an increase in revenues of 23.9%. He went on to say that while revenues in the Non-alcoholic Beverages had fallen by 12.7% in a year-ago comparison, this was, however, attributable exclusively to the aforementioned termination of a bottling contract that generated high revenue but little income, effective as of the first quarter of 2021. Without this effect, the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment would have achieved an increase in revenues of 20.0%. Once again, the own brands had seen positive developments on the back of growth in revenues of around seven percent, both with Mio Mio brand products and with the regional brands. The Fresh Juice Systems had achieved a rise in revenues of 33.5%, he continued. All system components - fruit presses, fruit and bottles - had contributed to this success, each with double-digit growth. "We are pleased to have shown such impressive rates of growth for all topics important to us", said Schwegmann.
Further outlook for the 2022 financial year
About the Berentzen Group:
Further information is available at
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|www.berentzen-gruppe.de
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
