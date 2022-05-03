



Basler AG: Basler and i2S announce Joint Venture in Distribution Business

















03.05.2022









Basler and i2S announce Joint Venture in Distribution Business



Computer vision expert Basler and French machine vision specialist i2S announce plans for Basler to acquire a stake in i2S and establish a joint venture. Basler thus would expand its direct business in Europe.

Ahrensburg, May 3, 2022 - Basler AG, a leading manufacturer in the computer vision sector, has made a participation offer to its long-time French distribution partner i2S for the distribution business with image processing components. Both companies have discussed for Basler to purchase a 25.1 percent stake in the i2S distribution business. The joint venture would operate under the name Basler France. The proposed transaction should take effect on July 1, 2022, subject to the information and consultation of the i2S Social and Economic Committee (CSE).

It is intended that Basler will acquire the remaining 74.9 percent stake on July 1, 2024.

Xavier Datin, CEO of i2S, will accompany the handover phase as President of Basler France.

Christian Stoffers, Head of Sales Europe at Basler AG, and Xavier Datin explain: "Both companies have been working together very successfully for many years. We are both pleased to be able to strengthen and deepen our partnership with this investment. The French market is an important step in Basler"s growth strategy and in the expansion of its direct business."

Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler"s products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 1000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463100, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com