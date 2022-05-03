



All for One Group acquires customer experience experts POET

















All for One Group acquires customer experience experts POET

- Contract governing the acquisition of POET - Karlsruhe-based SAP Commerce service provider - has been signed

- Transaction includes the indirect acquisition of a majority stake in Egyptian development company POET Egypt

- Acquisition aimed at strengthening and expanding the Group"s customer experience expertise and development capacity





Filderstadt, 3 May 2022 - All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT Group based in Filderstadt, has acquired all the shares in customer experience (CX) experts POET GmbH, Karlsruhe, as well as a majority stake in the development company POET Egypt, Alexandria, effective 1 May 2022. The involved parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Funding is being provided from the Group"s own resources. Both companies welcome the acquisition and the associated expansion of expertise and implementation strength in respect of customer experience consulting services.

The acquisition will allow All for One Group to take a large step forwards in expanding its customer expertise portfolio. The 110 experts working for the Karlsruhe-based IT service provider and its development company in Egypt will strengthen the Group"s portfolio of customer experience products and services that its subsidiary B4B Solutions is already successfully providing to more than 3,000 customers throughout the Group.

POET has been an SAP Gold Partner for many years. In financial year 2021 it generated sales of around EUR 7.9 million and positive earnings.

Creating a first-class experience together



»We are looking forward to the next CX level as a part of All for One Group and working together with B4B Solutions. Both our customers and the entire POET team will benefit from this important step and from becoming part of the large, broadly based Group that is All for One«, explains Gerlinde Wiest-Gümbel, Managing Director of POET GmbH.

Expanding the successful nearshore model



»The SAP Commerce expertise of POET will enable us to boost our implementation strength as a CX full-service provider. And with the aid of POET Egypt, we will be able to take advantage of the successful nearshore model and the development expertise in other areas, as well«, is how Michael Zitz, CSO at All for One Group, comments on the transaction.

»The acquisition is a win-win situation for everyone involved. Together with POET, we will be able to service the customer experience market even more comprehensively while reaping the benefits of synergies and expanding our development capacities«, summarises CFO Stefan Land.

About All for One Group SE

All for One Group increases the competitiveness of companies in a digital world. The Group unites strategic and management consulting, process consulting, industry insight and technology expertise in combination with IT consulting and services under one roof. With market leading business software solutions based on SAP, Microsoft and IBM together with more than 2,700 experts, All for One Group SE orchestrates all aspects of competitive strength: strategy, business model, customer & employee experience, new work, big data & analytics, but also IoT, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity & compliance and intelligent ERP as the digital core. The leading consulting and IT group supports more than 3,000 clients from Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland in their business transformation.

All for One Group achieved sales of EUR 373 million in financial year 2020/21 and is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

https://www.all-for-one.com/ir-english

