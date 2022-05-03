DGAP-NVR: Voltabox AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


Voltabox AG

Technologiepark 32

33100 Paderborn

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 28 Apr 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:

17407500














Language: English
