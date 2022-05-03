



Voltabox AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















1. Details of issuer



Voltabox AG



Technologiepark 32



33100 Paderborn



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

28 Apr 2022



3. New total number of voting rights:

17407500







