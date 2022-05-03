DGAP-NVR: Voltabox AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Voltabox AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 28.04.2022

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

17407500














Sprache: Deutsch
Internet: www.voltabox.ag





 
