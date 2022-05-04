DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: Press release on the Supervisory Board election at the INDUS ASM

Supervisory Board member to be elected at Annual Meeting of INDUS Shareholders



  • Largest shareholder Versicherungskammer proposes Barbara Schick as new Supervisory Board member

  • INDUS Supervisory Board supports proposal

Bergisch Gladbach, 3 May 2022 - A new member of the Supervisory Board will stand for election at the virtual Annual Shareholders" Meeting of INDUS Holding AG on 31 May 2022. Barbara Schick, Deputy Chairwoman of the Board of Management of Versicherungskammer Bayern Versicherungsanstalt des öffentlichen Rechts, will be proposed as successor to Isabella Pfaller. INDUS has received a corresponding request for additions from Versicherungskammer, which holds 17.7% of INDUS Holding AG"s share capital. The Supervisory Board unanimously supports the proposal of Versicherungskammer.



"Ms Schick is a highly qualified candidate and financial expert, whom we are pleased to recommend as new shareholder representative for the INDUS Supervisory Board," said Jürgen Abromeit, Supervisory Board Chairman of INDUS Holding AG. Isabella Pfaller, who has served on the INDUS Supervisory Board since 2018, will resign from office with effect from the end of this year"s Annual Shareholders" Meeting. "On the behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Ms Pfaller for her commitment and the trusting and excellent cooperation," Jürgen Abromeit added.



For a CV of proposed candidate Barbara Schick, please see https://indus.de/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meeting/.



 



About INDUS Holding AG:



Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is a leading specialist for sustainable corporate investment and development in the German-speaking SME sector. The industry focus is on construction and infrastructure, automotive technology, mechanical and plant engineering, medical engineering and life sciences as well as metals technology. As a growth-oriented financial investor with a long-term focus, INDUS currently supports 47 portfolio companies in their corporate development. Since 1995, INDUS Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108); in 2021, the Group generated sales of around 1.74 billion euros. For more information on INDUS, visit www.indus.de.




