EXASOL AG : Change in the Supervisory Board


03-May-2022 / 17:17 CET/CEST


Nuremberg, 03.05.2022: The Chairmen of the Supervisory Board of Exasol AG, Prof. Jochen Tschunke and Dr. Knud Klingler, have declared today that they will resign from their positions for personal reasons after Exasol"s next Annual General Meeting that is expected to take place on July 6, 2022. Since 2008, Prof. Jochen Tschunke and Dr. Knud Klingler have been members of the Supervisory Board.



The Company plans to expand the Supervisory Board, which currently consists of four members, to six. The aim is to broaden the board with additional competencies and also to place even greater emphasis on the topic of corporate governance. The proposed candidates will be announced with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting. Volker Smid will run for the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board after the upcoming Annual General Meeting.


 



Investor Relations contact

Christoph Marx

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 911 2399 114

E-Mail: ir@exasol.com










Language: English
Company: EXASOL AG

Neumeyerstraße 22-26

90411 Nuremberg

Germany
Internet: www.exasol.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9
WKN: A0LR9G
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
