DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: Preliminary figures for first quarter 2022 show revenue down 10.8 percent but EBITDA up 6.2 percent. Executive Board lowers forecast for 2022.
2022. május 03., kedd, 19:58
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
CANCOM SE: Preliminary figures for first quarter 2022 show revenue down 10.8 percent but EBITDA up 6.2 percent. Executive Board lowers forecast for 2022.
Munich, Germany, 3 May 2022 - According to the preliminary figures available today, the CANCOM Group achieved Group revenue of € 300.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. This corresponds to a decline of 10.8 percent compared to the same period last year (prior year: € 337.2 million). In contrast, Group gross profit rose by 4.3 percent to € 109.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 (prior year: € 104.9 million) and also Group EBITDA was 6.2 percent higher than the prior year"s figure at € 27.2 million (prior year: € 25.6 million). The EBITDA margin for the first quarter of 2022 improved accordingly to 9.0 percent (prior year: 7.6 percent). At € 17.3 million, Group EBITA in the first quarter of 2022 was above the prior year"s figure, too (prior year: €16.9 million).
Due to the fact that, contrary to expectations, the supply chain situation is not improving but worsening, in particular due to permanent lockdowns in Asia, as well as the macroeconomic environment, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE is changing the annual forecast for some key financial figures for the financial year 2022.
The full interim announcement of CANCOM Group for the first quarter of 2022 will be published on 12 May 2022 on the website www.cancom.de in the Investors section.
1342659 03-May-2022 CET/CEST
