DGAP-News: Northern Data reports on operations for April 2022
PRESS RELEASE / IR RELEASE
GPU server systems, with more than 223,000 GPUs, have been fully operational since the end of last year. A total of 4,583 ETH were generated in April 2022. Due to planned maintenance for inventory in one data center, the uptime of GPU server systems was 9% lower compared to the previous month.
A total of 324 Bitcoin and 4,583 Ethereum were generated in April 2022. As of end of April 2022, Northern Data held cryptocurrencies, including the receivables to which the company is contractually entitled to, of a total of approx. 1,390 BTC and approx. 39,800 ETH, which at current exchange rates (BTC/EUR 35,770; ETH/EUR 2,589) equates to a value of all cryptocurrencies held of approx. EUR 153 million.
