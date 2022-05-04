





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Kurt

Nachname(n):

Bock



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

BASF SE





b) LEI

529900PM64WH8AF1E917



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000BASF111





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

47.7416 EUR





124987.51 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

47.7416 EUR





124987.5100 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

02.05.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



04.05.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

