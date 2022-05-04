DGAP-Adhoc: Wechsel im Vorstandsvorsitz der MTU Aero Engines AG

Wechsel im Vorstandsvorsitz der MTU Aero Engines AG


- Reiner Winkler beendet sein Mandat zum Jahresende



- Aufsichtsrat bestimmt Lars Wagner zum Nachfolger





München, 4. Mai 2022 – Reiner Winkler (60), Vorstandsvorsitzender der MTU Aero Engines AG, wird zum Jahresende 2022 sein Mandat aus persönlichen Gründen im Einvernehmen mit dem Aufsichtsrat beenden. Dies wurde in der heutigen Aufsichtsratssitzung gemeinsam festgelegt. Seine Bestellung als CEO hätte am 30. September 2024 geendet. Einstimmig hat der Aufsichtsrat Lars Wagner (46), Technikvorstand der MTU, als zukünftigen Vorstandsvorsitzenden der MTU mit Wirkung ab dem 1. Januar 2023 bestimmt.



