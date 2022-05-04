DGAP-Adhoc: CEO change at MTU Aero Engines AG
2022. május 04., szerda, 17:41
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MTU Aero Engines AG / Key word(s): Personnel
CEO change at MTU Aero Engines AG
- Reiner Winkler terminates his mandate at year-end
- Supervisory Board appoints Lars Wagner as successor
Your contacts at MTU Aero Engines Investor Relations:
Thomas Franz
Claudia Heinle
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|Dachauer Straße 665
|80995 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 14 89-4787
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 14 89-95583
|E-mail:
|Thomas.Franz@mtu.de
|Internet:
|www.mtu.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D9PT0
|WKN:
|A0D9PT
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1343847
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1343847 04-May-2022 CET/CEST
