- Reiner Winkler terminates his mandate at year-end



- Supervisory Board appoints Lars Wagner as successor





Munich, May 4, 2022 – Reiner Winkler (60), CEO of MTU Aero Engines AG, will terminate his mandate at year-end 2022 for personal reasons, in agreement with the Supervisory Board. This has been jointly determined in today’s Supervisory Board meeting. Winkler’s CEO appointment would have ended on September 30, 2024. The Supervisory Board has unanimously appointed Lars Wagner (46), Chief Operating Officer of MTU, as future CEO of MTU as of January 1, 2023.



