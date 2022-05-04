





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















04.05.2022 / 17:36









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Christian

Nachname(n):

Gärtner



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

HelloFresh SE





b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A161408





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

39.9300 EUR





11979.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

39.9300 EUR





11979.0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

04.05.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



