ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements








ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022

Address: https://www.procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-veroffentlichungen/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022

Address: https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/













Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Rohmerplatz 33-37

60486 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com





 
