DGAP-DD: Linde plc english

2022. május 05., csütörtök, 21:35















Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








05.05.2022 / 21:32




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them


[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



































































1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Andreas Opfermann
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive VP, Clean Energy
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code		 Share Options (“Options”)

Ordinary Shares


International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82


German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC


Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Exercise of Options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of

Ordinary Shares

The exercise of 387 Options over Ordinary Shares (expiring on

01 June 2022) at an exercise price of US$1.92 per share and the subsequent sale of 186 Ordinary Shares at a market price of US$311.55 per share to pay the exercise price and taxes; no other shares were sold. Mr. Opfermann held the 201 shares remaining from the exercise.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Exercise
    US$1.92 387 Options
    Disposal
    US$311.55 186 Ordinary Shares
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 3 May 2022
f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange
g) Additional Information  













05.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Linde plc

Forge, 43 Church Street West

GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



74681  05.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1345379&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum