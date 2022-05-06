DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








06.05.2022 / 08:00




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian C.
Last name(s): Schulte

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DEUTZ AG


b) LEI

5299005DETTV58V2PP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006305006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
4.12 EUR 70040.00 EUR
4.11 EUR 6165.00 EUR
4.11 EUR 6165.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
4.1185 EUR 82370.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

05/05/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG

Ottostraße 1

51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)

Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com





 
