Planned change in the fee structure in FinLab AG"s subsidiary Heliad Management GmbH as general partner of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA

Ad hoc notification pursuant to art. 17 MAR

Frankfurt am Main, 06th of May 2022 – FinLab AG (ISIN DE0001218063) announces that the management of Heliad Management GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of FinLab AG, and the supervisory board of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA, in which FinLab AG holds approximately 43.5% of the share capital, today resolved to propose to the annual general meeting of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA a change in the fee structure for Heliad Management GmbH as general partner of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA. The planned fee structure will have an impact on the income of Heliad Management GmbH and thus on FinLab AG, as well as possibly on the value of FinLab AG"s investment in Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Accordingly, the annual liability remuneration of the general partner shall be 4% of the share capital of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA. In addition, an annual management fee shall be introduced, which essentially amounts to 1.75% of the HGB equity value and is reduced to 1.50% (of the exceeding amount) for an HGB equity value of more than € 300 million, and to 1.25% (of the exceeding amount) for an HGB equity value of more than € 500 million; at least, however, amount to € 2.5 million. This reduces both the remuneration rate and the assessment basis for the management fee, whereas the minimum remuneration leads to increased planning security for Heliad Management GmbH.

The performance fee shall continue to amount to 20% of pre-tax earnings. However, earnings falling below a minimum rate of return of 25% will be deducted from this on a pro rata basis, with the minimum rate of return being calculated based on the initial acquisition costs. Generally, no performance fee is to be imposed on reversals of impairment losses, except where a respective write-down in previous periods has led to a reduction in the profit-based remuneration.

The current placement fee of 1.5% on the gross emission proceeds from capital increases will be reduced to 0.5%.

The described fees are exclusive of a possible value added tax.



In the long term, the adjusted fee structure is expected to result both in an enhanced attractiveness of the share of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA, as well as in an increasing assessment basis for fee income for the general partners, including through further capital inflows from investors, which should lead to an improvement in the value of FinLab AG.

About FinLab AG

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") and blockchain sector in Europe. FinLab focus in this context is providing venture capital for start-ups. FinLab"s aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of its investments. FinLab in this regard supports its investments in their respective development phase with their network and know-how. In addition, FinLab acts as an asset manager and manages assets in the three-digit million-dollar range.

