DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision





Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: General partner and supervisory board of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA plan to change the fee structure of the general partner





06-May-2022 / 10:35 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





General partner and supervisory board of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA plan to change the fee structure of the general partner

Ad hoc notification pursuant to art. 17 MAR





Frankfurt am Main, 06th of May 2022 – Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5) announces that the general partner, Heliad Management GmbH, and the supervisory board decided today to propose to the annual general meeting, which is scheduled for 21st of June 2022, to adjust the fee structure determined in the articles of association of the general partner. For this purpose, the articles of association of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA are to be amended.

The planned structure will lead to a significant reduction in costs for the company. The change in the compensation structure underlines the long-term investment approach of the Company and increasingly harmonizes the interests of the shareholders and the general partner.

Accordingly, the annual liability remuneration of the general partner shall be 4% of the share capital of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA. In addition, an annual management fee shall be introduced, which essentially amounts to 1.75% of the HGB equity value and is reduced to 1.50% (of the exceeding amount) for an HGB equity value of more than € 300 million, and to 1.25% (of the exceeding amount) for an HGB equity value of more than € 500 million; at least, however, amount to € 2.5 million. As a result of the amendment, the management fee in relation to the net asset value will be lower in total. Since the basis of the assessment of financial assets shall be the equity value according to HGB and no longer according to IFRS as before, the remuneration will no longer relate to unrealized gains, as was previously the case due to the fair value approach of financial instruments under IFRS accounting.

The performance fee shall continue to amount to 20% of pre-tax earnings. However, earnings falling below a minimum rate of return of 25% will be deducted from this on a pro rata basis, with the minimum rate of return being calculated based on the initial acquisition costs. Generally, no performance fee is to be imposed on reversals of impairment losses, except where a respective write-down in previous periods has led to a reduction in the profit-based remuneration.

The current placement fee of 1.5% on the gross emission proceeds from capital increases will be reduced to 0.5%.

The described fees are exclusive of a possible value added tax.



