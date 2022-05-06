





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















06.05.2022 / 11:56









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Torsten

Nachname(n):

Derr



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

SGL CARBON SE





b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007235301





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

5.35 EUR





1936.70 EUR



5.345 EUR





1079.69 EUR



5.34 EUR





7080.84 EUR



5.335 EUR





11747.67 EUR



5.33 EUR





1076.66 EUR



5.325 EUR





5692.43 EUR



5.32 EUR





11193.28 EUR



5.315 EUR





4262.63 EUR



5.31 EUR





6202.08 EUR



5.305 EUR





11681.61 EUR



5.30 EUR





11670.60 EUR



5.295 EUR





1069.59 EUR



5.29 EUR





22228.58 EUR



5.285 EUR





1067.57 EUR



5.28 EUR





2386.56 EUR



5.275 EUR





532.775 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

5.31101 EUR





100909.26 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

05.05.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Erstmeldunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts

























06.05.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



