1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Torsten
Nachname(n): Derr

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

SGL CARBON SE


b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007235301


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen


















































































Preis(e) Volumen
5.35 EUR 1936.70 EUR
5.345 EUR 1079.69 EUR
5.34 EUR 7080.84 EUR
5.335 EUR 11747.67 EUR
5.33 EUR 1076.66 EUR
5.325 EUR 5692.43 EUR
5.32 EUR 11193.28 EUR
5.315 EUR 4262.63 EUR
5.31 EUR 6202.08 EUR
5.305 EUR 11681.61 EUR
5.30 EUR 11670.60 EUR
5.295 EUR 1069.59 EUR
5.29 EUR 22228.58 EUR
5.285 EUR 1067.57 EUR
5.28 EUR 2386.56 EUR
5.275 EUR 532.775 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
5.31101 EUR 100909.26 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

05.05.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SGL CARBON SE

Söhnleinstraße 8

65201 Wiesbaden

Deutschland
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com





 
