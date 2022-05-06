DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Preliminary Results





Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter (Q3) of the 2021/2022 financial year





In the past quarter (1 January to 31 March 2022) of the running financial year, the consolidated net loss amounted to EUR 26.6 million (prior-year quarter: consolidated net loss of EUR 18.8 million). For the period from 1 July 2021 to 31 March 2022, the consolidated net profit after taxes amounted to EUR 10.9 million (prior-year period: consolidated net loss of EUR 45.0 million). The increase as against the prior-year period was due primarily to the rise in net transfer income to EUR 60.3 million (prior-year period: EUR 9.8 million).

The preliminary figures for the Q3 quarterly report as at 31 March 2022 are as follows.

Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 64.4 million in the third quarter of financial year 2021/2022 (prior-year quarter: EUR 85.8 million) and EUR 380.4 million on a cumulative basis over the first three quarters (prior-year period: EUR 276.1 million). Borussia Dortmund saw its consolidated revenue rise by EUR 19.5 million, or 7.6%, to EUR 276.8 million in the first three quarters (prior-year period: EUR 257.3 million).

In the first three quarters, consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 14.6 million (prior-year period: EUR -45.0 million) and consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 94.2 million (prior-year period: EUR 35.2 million).

Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 64.2 million in the third quarter (prior-year quarter: EUR 80.0 million), of which EUR 1.8 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 0.0 million) in income from match operations, EUR 24.9 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 49.4 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 30.2 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 24.7 million) in advertising income, EUR 3.2 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 1.1 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income, and EUR 4.2 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 4.8 million) in merchandising income.

Cumulative personnel expenses increased to EUR 166.9 million (prior-year period: EUR 156.6 million), and personnel expenses in the third quarter rose by EUR 2.3 million to EUR 56.6 million (prior-year period: 54.3 million). Cumulative depreciation, amortisation and write-downs amounted to EUR 76.0 million (prior-year period: EUR 79.3 million), while depreciation, amortisation and write-downs in the third quarter amounted to EUR 24.8 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 26.4 million). Other operating expenses amounted to EUR 73.8 million in the first three quarters (prior-year period: EUR 64.4 million). In the third quarter, they decreased by EUR 2.0 million to EUR 19.2 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 21.2 million).

The cumulative financial result amounted to EUR -3.6 million (prior-year period: EUR -0.9 million); the net tax income amounted to EUR -3.8 million (prior-year period: EUR 0.0 million).

There is no change in the forecast of a consolidated net loss for the entire financial year of between EUR 17.0 million and EUR 24.0 million as published in the ad hoc disclosure dated 25 February 2022.

The above information relates to key figures from the consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

The full Q3 2021/2022 quarterly financial report will be available for download from 12 May 2022 under "Publications" at http://aktie.bvb.de/eng.

Dortmund, dated 6 May 2022

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:Dr. Robin StedenInhouse Counsel / Investor Relations