





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















06.05.2022 / 11:56









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Torsten

Last name(s):

Derr



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SGL CARBON SE





b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007235301





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

5.35 EUR





1936.70 EUR



5.345 EUR





1079.69 EUR



5.34 EUR





7080.84 EUR



5.335 EUR





11747.67 EUR



5.33 EUR





1076.66 EUR



5.325 EUR





5692.43 EUR



5.32 EUR





11193.28 EUR



5.315 EUR





4262.63 EUR



5.31 EUR





6202.08 EUR



5.305 EUR





11681.61 EUR



5.30 EUR





11670.60 EUR



5.295 EUR





1069.59 EUR



5.29 EUR





22228.58 EUR



5.285 EUR





1067.57 EUR



5.28 EUR





2386.56 EUR



5.275 EUR





532.775 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

5.31101 EUR





100909.26 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

05/05/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























06.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



