Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022

Address: https://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Quartalsfinanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022

Address: https://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Quarterly-Financial-Reports













Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de





 
