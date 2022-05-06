DGAP-PVR: Brenntag SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

06.05.2022 / 15:57



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Brenntag SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Messeallee 11
PLZ: 45131
Ort: Essen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

02.05.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 3,75 % 0,00 % 3,75 % 154500000
letzte Mitteilung 2,99 % 0,00 % 2,99 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)





















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A1DAHH0 0 5773117 0,00 % 3,74 %
US1071801013 0 13409 0,00 % 0,01 %
Summe 5786526 3,75 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:









































































































































































































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
TAM UK International Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Oversight Limited % % %
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL % % %
Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % %
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited % % %
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Limited % % %
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
TAM UK International Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Oversight Limited % % %
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL % % %
Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % %
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited % % %
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Investment Services Limited % % %
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
TAM UK International Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Oversight Limited % % %
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL % % %
Threadneedle Management Luxembourg SA % % %
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC % % %
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited % % %
Pyrford International Limited % % %
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited % % %
BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited % % %
BMO Asset Management (Holdings) Plc % % %
BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited % % %
BMO AM Group (Management) Limited % % %
BMO AM Holdings Limited % % %
BMO Asset Management Limited % % %
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited % % %
BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited % % %
BMO Asset Management (Holdings) Plc % % %
BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited % % %
BMO Asset Management Netherlands B.V. % % %
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited % % %
BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited % % %
BMO Asset Management (Holdings) Plc % % %
BMO Investment Business Limited % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

06.05.2022














