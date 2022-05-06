DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








06.05.2022 / 16:47




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Christian
Nachname(n): Gärtner

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

HelloFresh SE


b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A161408


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
35.1570 EUR 17578.5000 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
35.1570 EUR 17578.5000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

06.05.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: HelloFresh SE

Prinzenstraße 89

10969 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com





 
