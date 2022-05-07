





Eleving Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 07, 2022



Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 07, 2022



Address:

