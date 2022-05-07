DGAP-AFR: Eleving Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. május 07., szombat, 01:29







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eleving Group S.A.


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Eleving Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








07.05.2022 / 01:29



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Eleving Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 07, 2022

Address: https://eleving.com/investors/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 07, 2022

Address: https://eleving.com/investors/













07.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Eleving Group S.A.

8-10 avenue de la Gare

1610 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.eleving.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1346427  07.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346427&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum