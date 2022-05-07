DGAP-AFR: Eleving Group S.A.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2022. május 07., szombat, 01:29







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Eleving Group S.A.


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Eleving Group S.A.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








07.05.2022 / 01:29



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Hiermit gibt die Eleving Group S.A. bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 07.05.2022

Ort: https://eleving.com/investors/

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 07.05.2022

Ort: https://eleving.com/investors/













07.05.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Eleving Group S.A.

8-10 avenue de la Gare

1610 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.eleving.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1346427  07.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346427&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum