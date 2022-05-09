DGAP-Adhoc: Fabasoft AG: Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Personnel
09 May 2022, 03:45 pm
Fabasoft AG has decided further transformation of the Managing Board; Wodniok becomes new Member, Bauernfeind will resign from the Managing Board with 30 June 2022
On the basis of the initiative of the long‐time Managing Board members and founders of Fabasoft AG, Leopold Bauernfeind and Helmut Fallmann, the Supervisory Board of Fabasoft AG in its meeting from 09 May 2022 has decided as follows:
Leopold Bauernfeind will resign from the Management Board in mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board as of 30 June 2022 and he will terminate his contract with Fabasoft AG as of 31 March 2023. Matthias Wodniok, director of Fabasoft Deutschland GmbH, will be appointed as further member of the Management Board of Fabasoft AG effective from 01 July 2022 until 30 April 2024. He will be in particular responsible for the business division “eGov”.
In order to support the transformation process, there will be established a consulting committee (“Executive Committee”) for the period from 01 July 2022 to 31 March 2023, which will consist of Helmut Fallmann and Leopold Bauernfeind.
Linz, 09 May 2022
Fabasoft AG
Linz, 09 May 2022
Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Management Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 732 606 162
|Fax:
|+43 732 606 162--609
|E-mail:
|Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785407
|WKN:
|922985
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1347365
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1347365 09-May-2022 CET/CEST
