09-May-2022


Fabasoft AG has decided further transformation of the Managing Board; Wodniok becomes new Member, Bauernfeind will resign from the Managing Board with 30 June 2022



 



On the basis of the initiative of the long‐time Managing Board members and founders of Fabasoft AG, Leopold Bauernfeind and Helmut Fallmann, the Supervisory Board of Fabasoft AG in its meeting from 09 May 2022 has decided as follows:



Leopold Bauernfeind will resign from the Management Board in mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board as of 30 June 2022 and he will terminate his contract with Fabasoft AG as of 31 March 2023. Matthias Wodniok, director of Fabasoft Deutschland GmbH, will be appointed as further member of the Management Board of Fabasoft AG effective from 01 July 2022 until 30 April 2024. He will be in particular responsible for the business division “eGov”.



In order to support the transformation process, there will be established a consulting committee (“Executive Committee”) for the period from 01 July 2022 to 31 March 2023, which will consist of Helmut Fallmann and Leopold Bauernfeind.



Linz, 09 May 2022

Fabasoft AG

Honauerstraße 4, 4020 Linz, Austria

(ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)



Linz, 09 May 2022

Helmut Fallmann, CEO

E-Mail: Helmut.Fallmann@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62



Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Management Board

E‐Mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telefon: +43 732 60 61 62










