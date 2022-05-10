DGAP-News: BVB-share: Hauck & Aufhäuser confirms “buy” recommendation
The Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG, Frankfurt a.M., has published a research update dated May 10th, 2022 with an anew “buy” recommendation and a target price of 5.60 EUR.
For further information please see the column “capital markets view” under www.bvb.de/aktie.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1348065
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1348065 10.05.2022
