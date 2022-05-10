



The Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG, Frankfurt a.M., has published a research update dated May 10th, 2022 with an anew “buy” recommendation and a target price of 5.60 EUR.



For further information please see the column “capital markets view” under www.bvb.de/aktie.





Dortmund, May 10th, 2022



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH





Contact:



Dr. Robin Steden



Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations



