10.05.2022



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: BASF SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
PLZ: 67056
Ort: Ludwigshafen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PM64WH8AF1E917

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

04.05.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 0,27 % 4,77 % 5,04 % 918.478.694
letzte Mitteilung 0,13 % 4,61 % 4,73 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)





















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
US0552625057 0 164.995 0 % 0,02 %
DE000BASF111 0 2.318.939 0 % 0,25 %
Summe 2.483.934 0,27 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG


































Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückübertragungsanspruch Offen
2.245.412 0,24 %
Nutzungsrecht Open
717.330 0,08 %
Swap 07.07.2031
2.370.691 0,26 %
Call Warrant 07.07.2031
1.828.119 0,20 %
Future 17.06.2022
2.263.405 0,25 %
Call Option 21.06.2024
6.598.688 0,72 %
    Summe 16.023.645 1,74 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG















































Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030
Bar 1.959.276 0,21 %
Swap 03.05.2032
Bar 1.854.789 0,20 %
Put Option 20.12.2030
Bar 2.116.204 0,23 %
Call Option 31.03.2035
Bar 2.615.362 0,28 %
Put Option 19.12.2025
Physisch 4.800.481 0,52 %
Forward 20.12.2024
Bar 617.415 0,07 %
Future 20.12.2030
Bar 13.809.862 1,50 %
      Summe 27.773.390 3,02 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

























































































































































































































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. % % %
NN Investment Partners Holdings NV % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Finance Corp. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Murray Street Corporation % % %
Benson Street Limited % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings II LLC % % %
GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P. % % %
GS Equity Markets, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association % % %
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

09.05.2022














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: BASF SE

Carl-Bosch-Straße 38

67056 Ludwigshafen

Deutschland
Internet: www.basf.com





 
