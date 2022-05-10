





Die Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG, Frankfurt a.M., stuft die BVB-Aktie in ihrem aktuellen „Research Update“-Studie vom 10. Mai 2022 erneut mit einer „Kaufen“ Empfehlung und einem Kursziel von 5,60 EUR ein.



Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter der Rubrik „Kapitalmarktbewertung“ unter www.bvb.de/aktie.



