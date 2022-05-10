DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2022. május 10., kedd, 13:19







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]






Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








10.05.2022 / 13:19



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Today, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated released its first quarter financial results which includes guidance for 2022. The full text of this release is available on the company’s website at: https://d18rn0p25nwr6d.cloudfront.net/CIK-0000028823/641caa3a-9bc2-4949-92e8-bae6afa7a14f.pdf

 













10.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520

44236 Hudson, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1348441  10.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1348441&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum