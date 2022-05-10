





Today, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated released its first quarter financial results which includes guidance for 2022. The full text of this release is available on the company’s website at: https://d18rn0p25nwr6d.cloudfront.net/CIK-0000028823/641caa3a-9bc2-4949-92e8-bae6afa7a14f.pdf

























