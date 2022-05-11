DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb extend and expand strategic partnership
2022. május 10., kedd, 16:29
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hamburg, Germany – Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) announces today that the Company has extended and expanded its partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in targeted protein degradation, originally signed in 2018.
Aim of the eight-year extension is to develop a broad pipeline of molecular glue degraders which are small, drug-like compounds. Bristol Myers Squibb is a leader in this field in particular based on its unique library CELMoD®.
Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec’s proprietary EVOpanOmics and EVOpanHunter platforms as well as AI/ML-based drug discovery and development platforms will be leveraged.
Evotec receives an upfront payment of $ 200 m and expects to obtain further performance-based, near-term and programme-based milestone payments, resulting in a deal potential of $ 5 bn with additional tiered royalties on product sales.
Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242, werner.lanthaler@evotec.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-222
|E-mail:
|info@evotec.com
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
|WKN:
|566480
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|1348655
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1348655 10-May-2022 CET/CEST
