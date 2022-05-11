DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb extend and expand strategic partnership

Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb extend and expand strategic partnership


Hamburg, Germany – Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) announces today that the Company has extended and expanded its partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in targeted protein degradation, originally signed in 2018.



Aim of the eight-year extension is to develop a broad pipeline of molecular glue degraders which are small, drug-like compounds. Bristol Myers Squibb is a leader in this field in particular based on its unique library CELMoD®.



Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec’s proprietary EVOpanOmics and EVOpanHunter platforms as well as AI/ML-based drug discovery and development platforms will be leveraged.



Evotec receives an upfront payment of $ 200 m and expects to obtain further performance-based, near-term and programme-based milestone payments, resulting in a deal potential of $ 5 bn with additional tiered royalties on product sales.



