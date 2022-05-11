DGAP-News: Commerzbank Annual General Meeting approves all items on agenda
- Actions of Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board ratified – Adjustments of remuneration system approved
- Amendments to Articles of Association for shortening term of office of Supervisory Board members accepted
- Manfred Knof: “With regard to the Bank, we remain optimistic for this year"
At this Year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Commerzbank, Manfred Knof, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors, commented on the financial year 2021 and the progress made in implementing the Bank’s “strategy 2024”: "In the first year of the transformation, we have delivered on our promises. We were even more succesful than expected – especially in our customer business. This shows that our strategy is working, even in times of a global pandamic.” Due to the Covid pandemic, the AGM was once again held virtually.
Commenting on the outlook, Manfred Knof said: ”With regard to the Bank, we remain optimistic for this year and expect to further improve our results. We have made a good start to the new financial year, and we are adhering to our targets for 2022. We’re staying the course, and we’re keeping focussed on the future. There remains much to be done in order to achieve the goals of our “Strategy 2024” and to make Commerzbank sustainably profitable.”
Following the debate, shareholders today approved all agenda items. The main voting results at a glance:
Ratification of actions (items 2 and 3)
Election of auditor (items 4)
Approval of remuneration report (item 5)
Amendments to Articles of Association concerning Supervisory Board compensation (item 7)
Shortening term of office of Supervisory Board members (item 8)
Further information on this year’s AGM is available on our website at www.commerzbank.com/agm.
