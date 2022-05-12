DGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








12.05.2022 / 10:25




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Mario
Nachname(n): Daberkow

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Deutsche Post AG


b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005552004


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
37.86 EUR 181728.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
37.8600 EUR 181728.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

11.05.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XSTU
MIC: XSTU














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Deutschland
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
