1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Manfred
Nachname(n): Knof

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000CBK1001


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
6.10 EUR 100040.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
6.10 EUR 100040.00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

12.05.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Kaiserstraße 16

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.commerzbank.de





 
