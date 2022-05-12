





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















12.05.2022 / 10:25









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Jörg

Nachname(n):

Oliveri del Castillo-Schulz



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000CBK1001





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

6.22 EUR





62200.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

6.2200 EUR





62200.0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

12.05.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

TGAT



