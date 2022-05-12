DGAP-DD: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








12.05.2022 / 10:25




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Manfred
Last name(s): Knof

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000CBK1001


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
6.10 EUR 100040.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
6.10 EUR 100040.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

12/05/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Kaiserstraße 16

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de





 
