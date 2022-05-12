DGAP-Ad-hoc: ACTAQUA AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt





ACTAQUA AG publishes securities prospectus for bond issue





12-May-2022 / 12:52 CET/CEST





Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RETRANSMISSION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR CANADA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS COMMUNICATION.

ACTAQUA AG publishes securities prospectus for bond issue

Mannheim, May 12, 2022 – ACTAQUA AG intends to issue a bond in the amount of up to EUR 15 million (ISIN DE000A3MQVL6). The securities prospectus required for the offering was approved today by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (“CSSF”) and submitted to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“BaFin”) by way of notification. The prospectus will be published on the Investor Relations website of ACTAQUA AG (www.actaqua.de).

The bearer bonds with a nominal amount of EUR 1,000.00 each will be publicly offered in Germany and Luxembourg and can be subscribed to during the offering period from May 23, 2022, until presumably June 7, 2022 (12:00 a.m. (CET)) via the subscription functionality “DirectPlace” of Deutsche Börse AG, with an early closing possible in the event of oversubscription. In addition, the bonds will be offered to qualified investors via an international private placement. The annual interest rate of the bonds is 7.00%, the maturity of the bonds is five years from June 9, 2022. It is planned to include the bonds in trading on the Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG (Regulated Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange).

ACTAQUA AG intends to use the proceeds from the bond issue for the purpose of pre-financing the development, material and installation costs as well as the maintenance of the respective projects to increase the energy efficiency of water-bearing systems and the resulting improvement of drinking water quality.





Investor Relations Contact



cometis AG



Claudius Krause



Phone: +49 (611) 205855-28



E-mail: ir@act-aqua.de





Press Contact



ACTAQUA AG



Nicole Messmer-Pohan



Phone: +49 (621) 92100141



E-mail: pressestelle@act-aqua.de







About ACTAQUA AG:

ACTAQUA is the specialist for the digital transformation of the real estate industry. With the PAUL control system, ACTAQUA has initiated a change process and, with the help of artificial intelligence, creates energy savings in existing buildings up to CO 2 neutrality, with low investment and without any loss of comfort for the occupants. Investors and operators rely on PAUL to make their properties future-proof and competitive. ACTAQUA currently supports over 80 companies in the real estate industry with more than 150,000 residential units. This currently corresponds to CO 2 savings of around 1.5 million tons over the entire term.

www.actaqua.de

DISCLAIMER

This document does not constitute an offer document or an offer of securities to the public and should not be considered as a recommendation that any person should subscribe for or purchase any securities as part of the Offer. This document and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States of America. These materials may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.