





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TeamViewer AG















TeamViewer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















12.05.2022 / 16:54







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

TeamViewer AG

Street:

Bahnhofsplatz 2

Postal code:

73033

City:

Göppingen

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

09 May 2022



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

3.13 %

0.61 %

3.74 %

201070931

Previous notification

2.11 %

1.64 %

3.76 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A2YN900

0

6257449

0 %

3.11 %

US87816Y1064

0

39476

0 %

0.02 %

Total

6296925

3.13 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Lent Securities (right to recall)

N/A

N/A

1042870

0.52 %





Total

1042870

0.52 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Contract for Difference

N/A

N/A

Cash

182013

0.09 %







Total

182013

0.09 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

Trident Merger LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

Trident Merger LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

%

%

%

Amethyst Intermediate LLC

%

%

%

Aperio Holdings LLC

%

%

%

Aperio Group, LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Fund Advisors

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

%

%

%

SAE Liquidity Fund (GenPar), LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

%

%

%

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

%

%

%

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock International Limited

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock International Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Life Limited

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock UK Holdco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Fund Managers Limited

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

%

%

%

-

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

12 May 2022



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



