





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















12.05.2022 / 19:40









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Mr.

First name:

Jeffrey

Last name(s):

Rutherford



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated





b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

US2536511031





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2.7600 USD





1104.00 USD



2.7700 USD





831.00 USD



2.7717 USD





1663.02 USD



2.7800 USD





1112.00 USD



2.7863 USD





5572.60 USD



2.7900 USD





4477.95 USD



2.7950 USD





1956.50 USD



2.7997 USD





3919.58 USD



2.8000 USD





2520.00 USD



2.8044 USD





5608.80 USD



2.8050 USD





2524.50 USD



2.8100 USD





4215.00 USD



2.8106 USD





1686.36 USD



2.8150 USD





281.50 USD



2.8200 USD





4920.90 USD



2.8250 USD





4237.50 USD



2.8300 USD





1027.29 USD



2.8400 USD





284.00 USD



2.8404 USD





6532.92 USD







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

2.8061 USD





54475.42 USD







e) Date of the transaction

12/05/2022; UTC−4





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

NYSE

MIC:

XNYS



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



