DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms preliminary figures for Q1-2022
2022. május 13., péntek, 11:06
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms preliminary figures for Q1-2022
- Sales increased due to prices
- EBITDA at EUR 25.2 million
- The Ukraine war is not yet clearly noticeable in numbers
- Outlook for 2022 unchanged for the time being.
Salzbergen, May 13, 2022. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (in short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) has basically confirmed the preliminary key figures for the start of the year. The company reported operative earnings (EBITDA - consolidated earnings before taxes on income and earnings, other financing income and expenses and depreciation, amortization and write-ups on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of EUR 25.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 (same period in the previous year: EUR 25.7 million). The past quarter delivered significantly higher sales of EUR 361.8 million (Q1-2021: EUR 241.4 million).
For more detailed statements on the business and earnings development, the company refers to the quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2022 published today, which is available for download at www.hur.com in the "Investor Relations" section.
Forward-looking statements and forecasts:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Neuenkirchener Str. 8
|48499 Salzbergen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 321
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 390
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@hur.com
|Internet:
|www.hur.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4T77
|WKN:
|A2E4T7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1352207
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1352207 13.05.2022
