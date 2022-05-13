



H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms preliminary figures for Q1-2022

















- Sales increased due to prices

- EBITDA at EUR 25.2 million

- The Ukraine war is not yet clearly noticeable in numbers

- Outlook for 2022 unchanged for the time being.

Salzbergen, May 13, 2022. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (in short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) has basically confirmed the preliminary key figures for the start of the year. The company reported operative earnings (EBITDA - consolidated earnings before taxes on income and earnings, other financing income and expenses and depreciation, amortization and write-ups on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of EUR 25.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 (same period in the previous year: EUR 25.7 million). The past quarter delivered significantly higher sales of EUR 361.8 million (Q1-2021: EUR 241.4 million).

Key Figures for H&R KGaA:

in € million

Q1-2022

Q1-2021

- / +









Sales revenues

361.8

241.4

120.4

Operative Earnings (EBITDA)

25.2

25.7

-0.5

EBIT

12.0

13.2

-1.2

Earnings before Income Taxes

10.3

11.3

-1.0

Net Profit attributable to Shareholders

8.1

7.2

0.9

Earnings per Share (€)

0.22

0.19

0.03

Operating Cash flow

-4.8

-4.0

-0.8

Free Cash flow

-18.4

-12.3

-6.1











31/3/22

31/12/21

- / +

Balance Sheet Total

970.4

874.4

96.0

Equity

429.1

408.5

20.6

Equity Ratio (in%)

44.2

46.7

-2.5





Key Figures for segments

in Mio. €

Q1-2022

Q1-2021

- / +









Sales revenues







ChemPharm Refining

235.9

144.5

91.4

ChemPharm Sales

119.8

87.9

31.9

Plastics

10.6

10.9

-0.3

Reconciliation

-4.6

-2.0

-2.6









EBITDA







ChemPharm Refining

19.0

17.5

1.5

ChemPharm Sales

6.6

7.6

-1.0

Plastics

0.7

0.9

-0.2

Reconciliation

-1.1

-0.2

-0.9







All segments made positive earnings contributions. However, achieving an EBITDA at the level of the same quarter of the previous year is due in particular to the stable performance of our locations in the REFINING segment. In the refinery business, for example, good demand and the passing on of higher raw material and energy prices had a stabilizing effect. In the international business, the overall result was slightly below the previous year"s level, but sales revenues also increased in the SALES segment. The plastics business held its ground in what is known to be an extremely difficult environment in the automotive business.





Overall, after the first quarter of 2022, it can be stated that the EBITDA at the beginning of the year, in purely mathematical terms and from an optimistic perspective, suggests an overall achievement at the upper end of the guidance of EUR 80.0 million to EUR 95.0 million. However, it remains to be seen to what extent the situation in Eastern Europe can have even greater effects on the western industrial nations. In particular, a stop in the supply of Russian gas could have a lasting impact on German industry as a whole. The difficulties of many Asian countries (lockdown, port closures and transport capacities) must also be considered unresolved. The extent to which we can meet the forecast range therefore depends on the further development of the global economy. We are currently leaving it at the known targets and are reassessing the need for more precise expectations based on the half-year results.

For more detailed statements on the business and earnings development, the company refers to the quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2022 published today, which is available for download at www.hur.com in the "Investor Relations" section.



