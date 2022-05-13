





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Claus

Nachname(n):

Bauer



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Schaeffler AG





b) LEI

549300Q7E782X7GC1P43



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000SHA0159





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf- Transaktion wurde ausgeführt über Gemeinschaftsdepot mit Ehefrau Tanja Bauer.





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

5.265 EUR





6318.00 EUR



5.28 EUR





125664.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

5.2793 EUR





131982.0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

11.05.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

XGAT



