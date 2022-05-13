DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








13.05.2022 / 12:00




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Claus
Nachname(n): Bauer

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Schaeffler AG


b) LEI

549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000SHA0159


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf- Transaktion wurde ausgeführt über Gemeinschaftsdepot mit Ehefrau Tanja Bauer.


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
5.265 EUR 6318.00 EUR
5.28 EUR 125664.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
5.2793 EUR 131982.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

11.05.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Schaeffler AG

Industriestr. 1-3

91074 Herzogenaurach

Deutschland
Internet: www.schaeffler.com





 
