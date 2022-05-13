DGAP-DD: E.ON SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Patrick
Last name(s): Lammers

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

E.ON SE


b) LEI

Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENAG999


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
9.592 EUR 198247.46 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
9.592 EUR 198247.46 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

13/05/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: E.ON SE

Brüsseler Platz 1

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.eon.com





 
