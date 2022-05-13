DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Hasso Plattner Single Asset GmbH & Co. KG

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status









Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.
Vorname: Hasso
Nachname(n): Plattner
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

SAP SE


b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007164600


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
90.852 EUR 3903092.77 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
90.8520 EUR 3903092.7700 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

11.05.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














