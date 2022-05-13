DGAP-DD: SAP SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Hasso Plattner Single Asset GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.
First name: Hasso
Last name(s): Plattner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE


b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
90.852 EUR 3903092.77 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
90.8520 EUR 3903092.7700 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

11/05/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Germany
Internet: www.sap.com





 
